NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A runway rehabilitation is underway at Norfolk International Airport.

According to a press release, the rehabilitation project will repair aging asphalt and concrete portions of Runway 05/23 in two separate phases.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first phase of the project will run until Nov. 2. During that time, Runway 05/23 will be closed between 12:15 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. The second phase of the project, which includes the construction of Runway 05 begins in March 2024 and is expected to be completed in November 2024.

Planning for the project has been underway for over a year, and will extend the life of Runway 05/23 by more than 20 years.