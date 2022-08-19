NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Rugged Evolution Foundation, INC. has partnered with First Baptist Church Bute Street to host it’s 3rd annual back to school giveaway.
The event will take place on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Norfolk, located at 418 East Bute Street.
The back-to-school giveaway will be offering new backpacks filled with school supplies, free haircuts from local barbers, face painting, food and prizes.
Rugged Evolution Foundation is hoping to reach a new goal for this years event, which is to assist 700 students so they can start their school year off right.
To reach this years goal, the non-profit organization is asking people to donate school supplies or a monetary donation for the organization to purchase school supplies for the event.
Those who would like to make a donation can contact the organizations Vice President, De’Etta Gavin-Scott, at (757) 478-2340 or at dee@j-arrington.com.