NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Rugged Evolution Foundation, INC. has partnered with First Baptist Church Bute Street to host it’s 3rd annual back to school giveaway.

The event will take place on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Norfolk, located at 418 East Bute Street.

The back-to-school giveaway will be offering new backpacks filled with school supplies, free haircuts from local barbers, face painting, food and prizes.

Rugged Evolution Foundation and First Baptist Church Bute Street is hosting a back-to-school giveaway on August 27. (Photo Courtesy: Rugged Evolution Foundation)

Rugged Evolution Foundation is hoping to reach a new goal for this years event, which is to assist 700 students so they can start their school year off right.

To reach this years goal, the non-profit organization is asking people to donate school supplies or a monetary donation for the organization to purchase school supplies for the event.

Those who would like to make a donation can contact the organizations Vice President, De’Etta Gavin-Scott, at (757) 478-2340 or at dee@j-arrington.com.