Ronald McDonald Charities of Norfolk hosts ’40 for 40′ campaign

McDonald’s and Guinness World Records event during Redhead Festival in Breda, The Netherlands on Sunday, September 1, 2013. (Patrick Post/AP Images for McDonald’s). 1,672 redheads, accompanied by famous redhead Ronald McDonald, set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of redheads at the 2013 Redhead Days Festival. More than 5,000 redheads attended the global event from 80 countries. Throughout the weekend, Ronald McDonald served as the Redhead Days official ambassador by delivering smiles to many people. McDonalds is making a $1 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities (up to $10,000 USD) for every person who changes their Facebook or Twitter profile picture using www.mcdonalds.com/mcdsmiles, #mcdsmiles.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ronald McDonald Charities of Norfolk is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting a “40 for 40” campaign with the goal of raising $40,000 in 40 hours.

Since opening its doors on December 10, 1981, Ronald McDonald House has provided a “home-away-from-home” where families can stay together while their children are being treated at local hospitals.

Officials say the House has provided rooms to over 23,000 families complete with homecooked meals, as well as family and playrooms.

“We want to ensure that Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk is around for another 40 years and more to help families who have no idea that they will need a Ronald McDonald House,” says Elyse Brown, Executive Director.

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk is hosting a “40 for 40” campaign with the goal of raising $40,000 in 40 hours.

The campaign is set to start on Wednesday, December 8 at 8:00 a.m. and end at midnight on Friday, December 10.

Donate now.