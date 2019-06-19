Man charged in connection to robbery at BB&T branch in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in police custody after a BB&T branch in Norfolk was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Police said in a news release officers were called to the location at 245 E. Little Creek Road — which is just off the interchange of interstates 64 and 564 — around 12:10 p.m.

Police said in a tweet a heavy police presence was expected in the area as detectives investigate the robbery.

Michael Goumenis (Photo courtesy: NPD)

Bank tellers told officers a man walked inside the branch and handed them a note. The robber then ran from the bank with cash, police said.

Officers caught the man, 45-year-old Michael A. Goumenis, 10 minutes later in the 300 block of Naval Base Road. Goumenis is charged with robbery.

