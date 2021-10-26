Roadways at Five Points intersection in Norfolk scheduled for resurfacing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and motorists near the Five Points intersection in Norfolk are advised of an upcoming resurfacing project in November.

Chesapeake Boulevard between Hyde Circle and Green Street, including the Five Points intersection will be part of the resurfacing project which will reconstruct the concrete intersection with an asphalt surface. Construction will begin on November 7 and is scheduled for completion in mid-2022.

Motorists should expect intermittent traffic stoppages and are encouraged to use alternate routes such as Military Highway, Little Creek Road, and Princess Anne Road.



Curbs and gutters will be replaced for better stormwater mitigation and pedestrian safety enhancements, including ADA ramps.

Work will be performed Sunday through Thursday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. with alternating lane closures and traffic shifts in place daily.



Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Trash and recycling services will continue as normal.

Phase 1 will begin the night of Sunday, November 7

Chesapeake Boulevard northbound will be closed to left turns onto Sewell’s Point Road northbound.

Sewell’s Point Road northbound will be closed to left turns onto Chesapeake Boulevard southbound.

Norview Avenue westbound through lanes will be reduced to one lane, but all traffic actions will remain the same.

Chesapeake Boulevard southbound through lanes will be reduced to one lane, but all traffic actions will remain the same.

Sewell’s Point Road southbound will be closed from any through or left-hand turns. Only right-hand turns onto Chesapeake Boulevard southbound will be allowed.

Phase 2 will begin the night of Sunday, November 28

Chesapeake Boulevard northbound will be closed to left turns onto Sewell’s Point Road northbound.

Sewell’s Point Road northbound will be fully open.

Norview Avenue westbound through lanes will be reduced to one lane, but all traffic actions will remain the same.

Chesapeake Boulevard southbound through lanes will be reduced to one lane, but all traffic actions will remain the same.

Sewell’s Point Road southbound will be prohibited from any through or left-hand turns. Only righ- hand turns onto Chesapeake Boulevard southbound will be allowed.

For more information about the project, visit click here.