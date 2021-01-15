Riverbend Apartment Homes in Gloucester now open with 218 units available

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — S. L. Nusbaum Realty Co. announced Friday that construction is complete and the Riverbend Apartment Homes are now open and available.
The complex is a 218-unit community located within minutes of Downtown Gloucester in the Gloucester County Courthouse area off of Route 17.
Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, community playground, and a resort-style pool with a poolside cabana, an outdoor kitchen, grilling stations, and a fire pit.
Riverbend was designed by TS3 Architects, Bay Design Group, Details Ltd. and Siska Aurand Landscape Architects, Inc. Hoy Construction was the General Contractor for the development.