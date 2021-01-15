Riverbend Apartment Homes in Gloucester now open with 218 units available

Riverbend was designed by TS3 Architects, Bay Design Group, Details Ltd. and Siska Aurand Landscape Architects, Inc. Hoy Construction was the General Contractor for the development.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — S. L. Nusbaum Realty Co. announced Friday that construction is complete and the Riverbend Apartment Homes are now open and available.

The complex is a 218-unit community located within minutes of Downtown Gloucester in the Gloucester County Courthouse area off of Route 17.

Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, community playground, and a resort-style pool with a poolside cabana, an outdoor kitchen, grilling stations, and a fire pit.

