Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library opens on Norfolk’s southside

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library (photo: Norfolk Public Library)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On September 17, Norfolk Public Library (NPL) opened its newest branch in the Campostella neighborhood of the Mermaid City.

The 17,000 square foot library features more than 30,000 books, as well as a computer lab with more than 20 computers. In addition, the library features meeting, collaboration and study rooms.

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library (photo: Norfolk Public Library)

Officials say the library also includes a 5,000 square foot Nature Explorium that features an outdoor classroom with active learning stations to connect nature to the learning and literacy process.

The branch is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the NPL’s website.

