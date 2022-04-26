NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information that could lead to the arrest of MacArthur Center triple shooting suspect Gary Moore.

The 39-year-old is accused of shooting three people, one fatally, back on April 2 at the mall in downtown Norfolk. He’s charged with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Norfolk police had previously offered a reward of $1,000.

U.S. Marshals say Moore’s last known residence was in the 500 block of Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach, but he’s believed to have fled the area. He’s 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 200 pounds.

The person who died in the shooting was 33-year-old Norfolk resident Roosevelt A. McKinney. He was pronounced dead at the scene outside the mall.

Police also found a woman and another man, who were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Moore as a suspect four days after the shooting, and released a heavily-redacted incident report, with names of the victims and most details from the incident redacted.

“Gary Moore is suspected of killing a man, and injuring two others in a mall full of people,” said now former Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone. “Anyone who harbors this man is condoning his actions and may suffer the consequences. I am asking the community to help us find Moore and bring justice to the family and friends of these victims.”

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also leave a tip with the Marshals Service here.