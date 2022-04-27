NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local organizations and high school GSAs (Gender & Sexuality Alliances; Gay/Straight Alliances) are hosting the return of Rainbow Prom for LGBTQ+ youth in the area.

Organizers say the Rainbow Prom, set for Saturday, aims to provide a safe environment for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 13-19) by giving them an affirming space to celebrate their relationships, self-expression, and embrace their authentic selves.

“As LGBTQ+ youth come under attack across the country, we are proud to offer a safe space for queer kids to be their visible, authentic selves,” said organizers in a media release.



The sold-out event will host over 100+ LGBTQ+ Youth from Hampton Roads.

For LGBTQ+ Youth looking for additional support or programming, the LGBT Life Center offers support groups, programming, and resources for queer youth and their families HERE.