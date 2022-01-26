Return of Norfolk Harborfest to headline 40th anniversary season of Norfolk Festevents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Festevents is celebrating its 40th anniversary season this year with the return of Norfolk Harborfest.

Norfolk Festevents officials announced their 2022 Season of Events this week, the first season of events prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The slate of events begins in early May with the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (May 7-8), followed by the Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun Music & Food Festival (May 20-22).

For June, the 46th Annual Norfolk Harborfest: Music, Food & Maritime Festival (June 10-12) returns.

For the past two years, the harbor fest has been held in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The remainder of 2022 is highlighted by long-running local traditions and new events including:

Juneteenth in the Park (June 18)

Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks (July 4)

The Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival presented by Newport News Shipbuilding (July 23)

The 39th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health (August 26 & 27) Include performances from Pieces of a Dream, Peter White & Vincent Ingala and more

NashFest Music & Food Festival (September 17)

The Virginia Children’s Festival presented by Optima Health (October 1)

Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (October 15 & 16)

Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace (December 3)

Tickets went on sale to the public on Jan. 24. Get yours HERE.

To see the full schedule of events and more for 2022, CLICK HERE.