NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Retain Your Rain Mini-Grant is back open in Norfolk and seeking applicants.

The program is taking applications through September 1. Up to $2,500 will be awarded to local nonprofits and community organizations for projects that capture and utilize rainwater.

For an application, click here. If you have questions on eligibility requirements or need input on your project idea, You can contact officials at (757) 441-2602.