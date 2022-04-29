NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Brazilian steakhouse has closed its doors in downtown Norfolk and an email suggests recent violence could be to blame.

This is the first weekend extra eyes will be on residents and visitors in downtown Norfolk.

Six new portable cameras have been set up on Granby Street in hopes of increasing safety in the area.

The cameras were installed earlier this week following several instances of violence downtown. One of those, a shooting on March 19, injured three people and left two others dead outside a nightclub. As far as we know, no video of the crime exists.

A city spokesperson said the mobile cameras are being rented for $1,300 a month and they will be monitored by Norfolk police. The city manager calls them a “force multiplier.”

On Friday, 10 On Your Side spoke with businesses and customers alike — many of whom said they approve of the cameras.

However, the new safety feature helping officers monitor the streets may have come too late for one restaurant.

Texas de Brazil — the Brazilian steakhouse at the MacArthur Center — has a website and voicemail that say the location is temporarily closed. It’s also been removed completely from MacArthur Center’s website

A reservation cancellation email obtained by 10 On Your Side, however, further explains the apparent closure, saying “We can no longer operate at the current location due to recent incidents, as the safety of our staff and our guests is our number one priority.”

While 10 On Your Side has not been able to confirm with the restaurant the authenticity of that email, the news follows another violent incident — a fatal shooting — that happened inside the MacArthur Center not far from the restaurant on April 2.

On Friday, Councilwoman Courtney Doyle, who represents the area, said she didn’t hear about the restaurant’s move until it was reported by another media outlet on Thursday.

But, she recently told her fellow council members safety has improved greatly in the last month.

“I really want to commend the police force especially, because I know they have stepped up, not just on Granby but I know we have needs in other parts of the city. But I just want to say thank you because the enhanced police presence and all the other actions you’ve taken think are really making a difference and we need to continue to press hard on this,” Doyle said.

Doyle says it’s sad that it took multiple deaths for these changes to happen.

One of those changes also includes increased enforcement at nightclubs downtown.

Stay with 10 On Your Side for updates.