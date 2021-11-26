Residents sue City of Norfolk over demolition of historic home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk residents have filed a lawsuit against the City of Norfolk over the demolition of a historic home.

Neighbors of the historic Grandy House in the Freemason neighborhood of Norfolk filed the lawsuit in late October citing the city didn’t go through the proper procedures.

To view the read full lawsuit, CLICK HERE.

PREVIOUS: Civic league tries to save historic home in Norfolk after city condemns it

The fight over saving a historic home in Norfolk broke out in a city courtroom back in 2018 after it caught fire in 2016.

Neighbors in the Freemason area faced off with the city and the owner of a historic home on West Freemason Street.