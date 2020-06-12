Residents react to Confederate statue removal in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Early Friday morning, crews with the City of Norfolk removed the Confederate statue on top of the downtown Confederate monument, but not before the monument was tagged with spray paint Thursday night.

City officials estimated it would take four to six hours to remove the statue, however, it took less than two hours. Just before 7 a.m. Friday morning, the statue was taken off the pedestal.

“I think it’s about time,” said Leah Villanueva Viray, who stopped by the monument Friday afternoon as crews cleaned spray paint off the base. “I think that that symbol is honestly really confusing and offensive, not just to the black community, but to anyone who believes in this country and says they’re anti-racist. So to have it be gone and taken away, it’s about time.”

The spray paint went up Thursday night, after Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander announced the statue would come down as soon as possible. City officials say the decision was made with public safety in mind after the destruction in Portsmouth and unrest across the country.

However, not everyone supports the move. Jenna Bernstein traveled to Norfolk from Tampa, Florida, to protest the decision to move the statue. She wants to see the statue completely restored.

“Social injustice is not because of dead Americans or representative of Americans that served for a cause, whether people believe it was just or not. They were conscripted to fight,” said Jenna Bernstein. “If there’s a negative ideology concerning this flag, hate the ideology, not the battle flag.”

City Council has a public hearing set for July 7. Council will also discuss what happens with the monument: whether a museum or other group would like it, or if it will go to the Elmwood Cemetery.

A spokeswoman says she expects the rest of the monument to come down in early August.

