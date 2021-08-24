Residents provide feedback on latest design for St. Paul’s area housing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Architectural Review Board have given their latest feedback on the preliminary design for the new housing in the St. Paul’s area in Norfolk based on residents’ sugeestions.

The initial design for the neighborhood began in July of 2018, and resident feedback has continued since then.

A flythrough for the latest design can be viewed below:

The design team engaged with over 150 Tidewater Gardens residents at the “People First Block Party” event back in July. Community members gave their input about what they wanted to see in their neighborhood.

Residents gave their feedback below:

Housing: Residents want bright, colorful buildings that are a mix of modern and traditional and “don’t look like office buildings” “Lots of porches and balconies” “Brick buildings that feel permanent and secure” “Would like to see future home ownership options”

Community Amenities: Computer labs, music classes, yoga, and gardening Park spaces and playgrounds Walking/bike trails



Residents looking to give further feedback are advised to take the Tidewater Gardens Vision survey, HERE.