NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents are invited to share their thoughts on pedestrian bike lane designs along a section Granby Street.

In 2021, city staff began working with the community to develop concepts for bike lanes that are slated to span from Willow Wood Drive to Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

City staff and community members also identified areas where pedestrian safety improvements could be implemented.

In January 2022, Norfolk City Council voted in favor of accepting SMART funding for this project which allowed it to enter the design phase.

The in-person meeting will be held on Jan. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, 7000 Granby Street.