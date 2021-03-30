Residents’ input needed on future transportation projects in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Transportation officials in Norfolk are seeking residents’ input regarding future projects around the city.

Through the Multimodal Norfolk master planning process, Norfolk residents can give their suggestions on an interactive online mapping system.



To participate, all you need to do is find your civic league or other points of interest on the map and add comments where improvements are most needed.

The comments will be used to recommend projects that improve multimodal transportation as part of the Multimodal Norfolk Transportation Master Plan.

Residents can also email their input to comments@multimodalnorfolk.com or call (757) 632-0214.

Survey responses accepted through June 30, 2021.