NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Greenplain Road Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two-story townhome on the 5300 block of Greenplain Road.

Crews had the bedroom fire under control around 2:30 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The people that live in the home will be displaced. It is unknown if they need Red Cross assistance.