NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a residential fire Tuesday morning.

According to fire crews, the fire started at 712 B Avenue off of Church Street in Norfolk just after 10 a.m.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the fire, and the fire was called under control by 10:57 a.m.

Officials say one firefighter sustained a non life-threatening injury outside of the structure, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The damage was contained to the inside of the house, and fire crews say that the house is currently not safe for the family to return to. It is currently unclear if the Red Cross will be assisting the family.

Crews say that the fire started in the walls from something electrical, but the exact cause is still under investigation.