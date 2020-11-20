Residential fire Friday on W. Bonner Drive in Norfolk

Norfolk
(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk crews responded to a residential fire Friday night on W. Bonner Drive in the Estabrook neighborhood.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The call reporting the fire came in around 8:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of W. Bonner Drive, dispatchers said.

Crews found a fire on the second floor and made a stop, confining it to the area where it originated.

