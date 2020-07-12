Resident tests positive for COVID-19 at Barry Robinson Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Barry Robinson Center confirmed on Sunday that a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The non-profit, behavioral health center for children said that the resident is in isolation, doing well, and showing no symptoms.

Center officials also said that all residents staying in the same dorm have been seen by the facility’s pediatrician, tested for COVID-19, and results have come back negative.

Staff members who may have had direct contact with the resident have been notified and advised to follow VDH guidelines.

The center said that the facility is undergoing “deep cleaning and sanitizing of the dorm.”

“Our number one priority is keeping our employees and residents safe. That priority focus guides our decision-making above all else,” said staff with the center.

“Since February, we have been and will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and other federal, state and local health officials. We have rigorous hygiene, infection-control and other practices in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

