NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A resident of a Norfolk apartment complex was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon for smoke inhalation, according to Norfolk Fire and Rescue.
Crews responded to a call about a fire at a 4-unit apartment complex in the 700 block of Roswell Avenue at 3:19 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of one of the apartments. When they entered the unit, they located a fire victim inside, who was then transported to the hospital.
There were no other injuries reported.
Crews contained the fire to the unit where it originated.
