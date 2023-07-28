NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Friday morning in Norfolk that sent one person to the hospital.

Battalion Chief Joe Milligan confirmed the fire in the 1000 block of Hillside Ave was reported around 5:15 a.m.

Two units were damaged in the fire. A resident of one of the units was injured jumping out of a 2nd story window and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. At last check, Norfolk Fire and Rescue did not have a status on the person’s condition.

There were no other injuries reported.

Milligan said the damage to the units was limited to mostly smoke. There was some fire damage to a hallway, he said.

Red Cross was not needed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine a cause.