NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police responded to a shooting early Friday morning.

WAVY video from the scene shows crime tape and police actively investigating outside the Lido Inn, which is located in the 800 block of East Little Creek Road, near Tidewater Drive. There were several evidence markers visible in the parking lot.

According to Norfolk Police, officers were called to that location just after 2:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in his cheek. The injury was not life-threatening, police say, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed a fight broke out, during which the people involved began to fire shots. Police say a man attempting to break up the fight was shot.

The investigation is ongoing.