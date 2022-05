NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating the report of a person with a weapon at Lake Taylor High School on Monday.

In a tweet at 11:52 a.m., police said the school was placed on lockdown. Nearby Lake Taylor Middle was also on lockdown as a precaution.

No other details are currently available, including what type of weapon was reported.

This is a breaking article and will be updated. WAVY’s Andy Fox is heading to Lake Taylor now.