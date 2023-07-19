NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A repeat sex offender plead guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in a Norfolk Courtroom Monday.

Court documents show that 59-year-old Anthony Lynch communicated with an underaged girl over the telephone and through social media.

Lynch, who is a registered sex offender in New York, attempted to force the girl to take nude pictures and videos of herself for his personal use.

When the girl refused, Lynch tried to intimidate her, writing that the “war has started.” The 59-year-old man threatened to post intimate pictures of the girl online, and email her school with claims that she was performing online sex shows.

After an extensive investigation, including an executed search warrant of his supposed residence in Brooklyn, Lynch was arrested at a family member’s home in Chesapeake.

Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.