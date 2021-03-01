‘Release the Kraken’: Sculpture made out of recycled materials to be unveiled in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sculpture is rising from the waters in Norfolk.

Titled “Release the Kraken,” the 10-foot tall sculpture of the legendary cephalopod-like sea monster has been commissioned by the Norfolk Public Art Program and will be unveiled in the Chelsea Business District.

The sculpture, created by local artist Bage of Bage metal Sculpture, will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 at the corner of Raleigh and Claremont Avenues.

Bage is a local artist who specializes in creating artwork using primarily recycled materials. He began his career as a sign painter and once owned a silk screen business designing t-shirts in the Chelsea neighborhood.

The event will include specials such as Councilwoman Courtney Doyle, Norfolk Public Art Commission Chair Derek Eley, and artist Bage for the unveiling ceremony.

According to folklore, krakens dwell in the ocean and terrorize sailors, and sink ships. The Chelsea Kraken is constructed of a large, recycled buoy with steel arms created from scrap metal lined with suckers made from cut pipe. An anchor, lifesaver, bicycles, and other commonly seen items found along the Elizabeth River Trail appear as captured prey.



Officials say the artwork speaks to the organically evolved, gritty, fun vibe of the Chelsea District and nearby recreational trail.