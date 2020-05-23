Redwood Smoke Shack vandalized in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local barbecue restaurant woke up to an unfortunate sight Saturday morning.

Redwood Smoke Shack, located at 2001 Manteo Street in the Ghent area of Norfolk, found what appeared to be spray paint on the restaurant’s cedar storefront.

The restaurant posted the photo on social media in hopes to find more information regarding the vandalism.

Just a couple days before the incident, one of the restaurant’s employees had their bike stolen and has not yet been recovered.

The barbecue spot opened almost a year ago from the ashes of a neighborhood staple that closed in March after 50 years — the Dog-n-Burger Grille.

Redwood uses two smokers to make roughly 95 percent of the items on their menu, including their street corn. Both smokers are fired up with wood and were specially made for them.

Offsetting the both modern and rustic aesthetic of Redwood are the graffiti art covered trash cans, created by a local artist Corbin Coronel.

Latest Posts