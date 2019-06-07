Red river hogs brought in to breed at the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo is welcoming two red river hogs. The two females, Mrembo and Tikiti, arrived at the zoo in May and have recently completed their routine quarantine period.

The hogs are being gradually introduced to their new exhibit and soon will meet their new exhibit mate, Oboi, the Zoo’s 12-year-old male red river hog, who arrived at the Virginia Zoo from the San Diego Zoo in 2012.

“Red river hogs are a funny and lovable animal,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “We are pleased to participate in this breeding program for this species and look forward to seeing how the girls get along with Oboi,” Bockheim added.

Mrembo and Tikiti have been brought to Norfolk by a breeding recommendation from the Association for Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Program.

Visitors can find Mrembo, Tikiti and Oboi in their new exhibit in the zoo’s Africa – Okavango Delta intermittently starting this month.