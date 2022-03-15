Red Cross Month: How you can help save lives

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the length of March, WAVY News 10 is featuring stories from the Red Cross for Red Cross Month.

The American Red Cross, also known as The American National Red Cross, is a non-profit humanitarian organization. They work to provide emergency assistance, disaster relief, and disaster preparedness education throughout the country.

Of the many ways the Red Cross helps communities, perhaps the one they’re best known for is their blood donation services. Katie Niehoff is the executive director for the American Red Cross Virginia Region.

“Blood, or platelets. We have a great staff here and we love to see people coming in and out and donating all day long,” said Niehoff.

She tells 10 On Your Side the process is easy.

“You can go to redcross.org or you can call 1-800-733-2767,” she explained. “I also like to always share that if you have an Alexa, Alexa can help you set up a blood donation appointment.”

Donors also have the ability to use the Red Cross’ online scheduling system.

You taking just a couple of hours from your day could be the reason someone lives to see tomorrow. Niehoff knows that all too well. She’s been on the receiving end of that live-saving donation.

“When my youngest son was born, I had to receive all 14 units of blood in order to survive his birth. So from that point, it became our family mission to get involved with the Red Cross, to host blood drives whenever we could, and to give back what we were given.”

“So every year we host a blood drive on his birthday. He’s doing great and I’m doing great which is wonderful, but if it wasn’t for donors that are coming in to donate … our story would have been very different.”

Almost 100% of the time, donors never know where their blood is going. Niehoff knows she won’t get the chance to thank them, but says she wouldn’t even know where to start.

“That’s something that I wish I would be able to do, but I think that the way that I can thank them is by the work that I do every day and the work that I do with this organization,” she said. “To be able to continue that mission. Because I’ll never know who those 14 people were. They didn’t know me. They selflessly went in and rolled up their sleeves and that saved my life. It saved my baby’s life. It saved my family.”

Your donation today could be the reason someone is able to get home to their family tomorrow.

“It takes less than an hour to save up to three lives,” she said. “There’s just no better thing that you can do to help out a fellow neighbor, or someone down the street, or someone that you might never know. Having people come here… it’s just a great way to give back to your community.”

Read more about Red Cross Month and how you can help raise awareness

