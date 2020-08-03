Red Cross in coastal Virginia says volunteers are ready for the storm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 may have changed the ways people think about volunteering, but especially during hurricane season, the need is still there.

10 On your side told you last month that the American Red Cross was looking for volunteers to be able to help out in shelters around the state. The executive director of the Coastal Virginia American Red Cross, Michelle Ellis Young, says they had an overwhelming response.

“We’ve been able to onboard new volunteers as a result of that effort, as well as redeploy current volunteers in the Red Cross system into new positions to help,” said Ellis Young.

She said sheltering environments during a pandemic could look different if they were to open. This could mean hotels instead of rooms with a bunch of cots.

“There’s behind-the-scenes things that can be done, there’s some virtual things that can be done, and there’s also some of those non-client-facing type things that can be done that assist in supporting the community in the time of a storm,” she said.

Ellis Young says crews, even some from out of state, will be ready to assist after Isaias passes.

“Our sister divisions and regions and chapters rally around one another and help to augment the services and support that are needed at that time,” said Ellis Young.

She says they are always looking for volunteers. If you would like to help, click here.

