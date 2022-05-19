NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire in Norfolk’s Olde Huntersville community.

City officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday at Atlantic Paper Stock, Inc. That’s on Church Street north of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say no flames were showing externally. However, the interior of the building was on fire.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The preliminary investigation is underway as crews work to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.