Record volume of production in November expected to continue for Port of Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This year, the Port of Virginia had the highest production in November in the port’s history. With ongoing expansion, the volume is expected to continuously increase.
Progressing infrastructure projects, including the expansion of rail capacity and channel deepening, help the port support larger container vessels and operate more efficiently.
According to officials, the port processed nearly 291,000 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) and began expansion of its railway capacity in November. Compared to last year, last month’s cargo was up 10,891 TEUs or nearly 4%.
“We had a productive November in terms of volume, but equally important is that we now have a clear path forward on expanding our rail capacity at NIT and that effort will be underway shortly,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.
In November, the Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners approved $80 million for expansion of the Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) Central Rail Yard. The rail yard is expected to accommodate over 610,000 annual container lifts.
The work at NIT is set to begin in February 2020 and be completed in 2023. Work to widen and deepen the channel will be complete in 2024.
For more information on the port’s cargo volumes, upcoming infrastructure projects, and more, visit the Port of Virginia.
