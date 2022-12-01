This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport on Nov. 30. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With a month still remaining in 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirms its officers have confiscated a record number of firearms at Norfolk International Airport.

Police cited a Chesapeake man on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after officers detected a .380 caliber handgun in his carry-on baggage as it went through the security checkpoint X-ray. It was loaded with six bullets, officials said.

This makes the 24th gun caught at the airport’s checkpoints this year.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 11/30/22) Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 24

“Our officers are good at their jobs, but frankly, this is not the type of record we are looking to set. We would rather that travelers pack their guns properly for a flight. Firearms are not permitted through a security checkpoint because passengers should not have access to a firearm during a flight. This also applies to travelers with concealed carry permits or passengers who are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck® program,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA Federal Security Director for the airport

Norfolk Airport Authority Police responded to Wednesday’s incident and cited the passenger on a weapons violation. The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Last year, 5,972 firearms were caught at airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.