Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon tested positive for the deadly rabies virus in the Larrymore Lawns area of Norfolk, officials say.

The juvenile raccoon was captured in the 6900 block of Doummar Drive on Aug. 24 and sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond, where it tested positive for rabies, according to a city news release.

Rabies is a deadly virus that can affect humans and pets. All animal bites or scratches should be reported to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387, officials say.

Residents can protect their pets from rabies by making sure their animals’ rabies vaccinations are up-to-date and that the animal is confined to a home or yard.

Residents should also keep their yards free of food, and remember not to touch wild animals and to report unvaccinated animals to Norfolk Animal Control.

