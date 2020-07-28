Rabid raccoon reported in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The local health department says a juvenile raccoon found in the 200 block of Talbot Hall Road in Talbot Park in Norfolk has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was picked up July 12, according to health officiers.

“It exhibited neurological symptoms on July 18, 2020 and was subsequently euthanized and sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing,” officials said.

The lab reported the positive result July 24. The raccoon was euthanized when it began showing neurological symptons.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in the Talbot Park neighborhood should contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Exposures to possibly rabid animals in the City of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at the number listed above, or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Here’s how to avoid incidents with rabid animals, per the health department:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

