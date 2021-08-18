Rabid raccoon picked up in Grandy Village area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials are warning residents after a rabid raccoon was found in a neighborhood in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Department of Health say the juvenile raccoon was picked up on June 9 along the 2900 block of Kimball Loop in the Grandy Village area of the city.

Officials say the raccoon died shortly and was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. The lab reported the positive result on August 17.

There is yet no known exposure in the community.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.