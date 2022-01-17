Rabid raccoon found in Sewells Garden Area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. ( WAVY) — A raccoon found in the Sewells Garden Neighborhood of Norfolk has tested positive for rabies.
The sick raccoon was found on the 900 block of South Quail Street on January 11. The raccoon died and was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. It was reported positive for rabies on January 13.
There are no known human or domestic animal exposures at this time.
The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:
- Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Keep pets confined to home and yard.
- Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.
- Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.
- Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.
- Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.
- Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.