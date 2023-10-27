NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A raccoon in Norfolk tested positive for rabies this week.
The animal was found in the 800 block of Alma Drive on Oct. 21, which is a neighborhood located between Tidewater Drive and Chesapeake Boulevard.
The juvenile raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies. A positive test result came back on Oct. 26, the Norfolk Department of Public Health confirmed. If you were bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this neighborhood, please call the health department at (757) 683-2712.
The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:
- Be sure dogs and cats are up to date on vaccinations.
- Keep pets confined to home and yard.
- Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.
- Do not handle, touch, or take in stray or wild animals.
- Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.
- Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at (757) 664-7387.
- Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.
For further information, contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.