NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A raccoon in Norfolk tested positive for rabies this week.

The animal was found in the 800 block of Alma Drive on Oct. 21, which is a neighborhood located between Tidewater Drive and Chesapeake Boulevard.

The juvenile raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies. A positive test result came back on Oct. 26, the Norfolk Department of Public Health confirmed. If you were bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this neighborhood, please call the health department at (757) 683-2712.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up to date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch, or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at (757) 664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.

For further information, contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.