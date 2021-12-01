Rabid raccoon found in Colonial Place neighborhood in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon killed by a dog in the Colonial Place neighborhood of Norfolk has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found on November 27 in the 700 block of Georgia Avenue, according to the Norfolk Health Department. Officials say the dog involved was up to date on its rabies vaccinations.

Following the incident, the raccoon was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing and was reported positive for rabies on November 30.

Rabies is a deadly disease and can sicken and kill humans and most mammals. It can be prevented with a vaccine if it’s given early enough and as recommended by health officials.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Those who may have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area are asked to contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.