Rabid raccoon found in Colonial Place section of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say that a raccoon in Norfolk has tested positive for rabies.

According to reports, the raccoon was picked up in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue in the Colonial Place neighborhood in Norfolk on August 20.

It was subsequently euthanized and sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing.

Officials ask residents to contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 if they have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider.

Exposure incidents occurring in the city of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

