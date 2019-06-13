Rabid cat found in Norfolk neighborhood

by: Isabella Rossi

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A cat found dead in the 800 block of West 35th Street, in the Park Place neighborhood, has tested positive for rabies.

The cat that was recovered on June 6 had reportedly been exhibiting unusual behavior, including aggression, several days prior, according to the Norfolk Department of Public Health. It was described as a “medium sized stray, black in color with multi-color stripes.”

If you may have come into contact with a cat matching this description on or before June 6, 2019, contact the Public Health office at 757-683-2712, or the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387 .

Rabies is a fatal disease, but serious effects can be prevented if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider. 

