NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads native and rap superstar Pusha T is making a stop at home on his new tour in September for a show at the NorVa.

It’s happening Thursday, Sept. 22. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. online and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NorVa box office (fees are waived with in-person purchases).

Pusha recently reunited with his brother No Malice as Clipse at Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water D.C. festival and just released his latest album “It’s Almost Dry” in April.

He also recently shared a list of his favorite spots to eat and play in Hampton Roads, which included the NorVa.

Pusha, who grew up in Virginia Beach but now owns a home in Norfolk, is also coming to Baltimore, Richmond and Raleigh on the “It’s Almost Dry” tour.