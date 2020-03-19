1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Northam news conference on coronavirus Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

Push Comedy Theater hosts live comedy stream ‘Good Talk: The Social Distancing Show’

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Talk: The Social Distancing Show Live Stream w/ Brad McMurran (Photo courtesy The Push Comedy Theater)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We could all use a laugh right about now and to help, the Push Comedy Theater will be streaming a live stand-up act to bring some entertainment into Hampton Roads homes during this time of social distancing.

The free stream will run from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and can be watched on the theater’s Facebook page.

The show is titled “Good Talk: The Social Distancing Show” and comedian Brad McMurran will be discussing hot topics such as “How has Brad survived without basketball, Fireball shots and the constant adoration of his fans? How has quarantine affected the Push’s resident man-child?” according to Push Comedy Theater’s website.

For more virtual things to do, check out All things virtual; Your guide to online entertainment in Hampton Roads during coronavirus closures.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories