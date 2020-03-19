Push Comedy Theater hosts live comedy stream ‘Good Talk: The Social Distancing Show’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We could all use a laugh right about now and to help, the Push Comedy Theater will be streaming a live stand-up act to bring some entertainment into Hampton Roads homes during this time of social distancing.

The free stream will run from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and can be watched on the theater’s Facebook page.

The show is titled “Good Talk: The Social Distancing Show” and comedian Brad McMurran will be discussing hot topics such as “How has Brad survived without basketball, Fireball shots and the constant adoration of his fans? How has quarantine affected the Push’s resident man-child?” according to Push Comedy Theater’s website.

