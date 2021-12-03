Push Comedy Club hosts fundraiser for West Ghent fire victims

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In Norfolk, the owner of Push Comedy Club put on a show for some laughs, and to help himself and his neighbors who lost everything in a fire last month.

The club hosted the event “Good Talk, Burning Down the House” Thursday night.

Brad McMurran, the founder of The Pushers Sketch and Improvisation Comedy Troupe, lost everything in the fire and nearly lost his life in the fire, which happened Nov. 1 in the 900 block of Greenway Court.

He took to the stage tonight to talk about his experience in the fire. This was actually the second of two shows. It was all to raise money for those impacted by the fire.

“I knew I didn’t have much time. I woke up and I felt like I was in a nightmare. And it’s Halloween night, the morning of and you’re like what’s going on is this a bad nightmare is what I’m seeing real? And when I looked across the room and my books were on fire, I thought oh you know what I’m in some trouble here,” said McMurran.

If you missed the show tonight, you can click here for information on how you can help the fire victims.