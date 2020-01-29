Public kayak launch opens in Norfolk’s Plum Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth River Trail’s first waterfront project has opened in Norfolk.

A public kayak launch is now open at Plum Point Park, featuring a floating dock system with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant equipment, a 40-foot aluminum walkway to the dock and a 66-foot pier connecting to the Elizabeth River Trail, the City of Norfolk wrote in a news release.

Plum Point Park is the first of 11 trailheads planned as part of the Elizabeth River Trail, which is a way for the public to enjoy the Elizabeth River.

“The river is a vital component of Norfolk’s history, economy and environment,” said Cheryl White, Executive Director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation. “We’re thrilled to have new, accessible-for-all access to the water right on the trail.”

The project cost $246,000 to construct, and is the first of many amenities slated for Plum Point Park.

“Everyone should have the access to Norfolk’s parks and waterfront. We are excited that the public kayak launch at Plum Point Park will increase opportunities to enjoy the Elizabeth River. This inaugural waterfront project appeals to the spirit of inclusiveness that is at the heart of the Elizabeth River Trail. Congratulations to everyone involved in the ongoing effort to enhance and expand recreation in the City of Norfolk,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

Free parking for the park is located adjacent to the park entrance and is accessible from the Fort Norfolk Medical Plaza Loop.

The kayak launch was constructed with support from the City of Norfolk and an Aid to Local Ports grant awarded to the city with matching funds from the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.

The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation also received a $10,000 grant from the Edwin S. Webster Foundation to help construct the pier access to the launch.