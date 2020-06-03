Public hearing on Norfolk’s Confederate monument set for July 7, statue could be moved as soon as August

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Confederate monument could be removed from downtown as soon as August.

The city’s holding a public hearing on July 7 about the plan to move the monument. Following the hearing, private organizations such as museums will have a 30 day window to submit a plan of their own before Norfolk can make a move.

The long contentious symbol has been tagged by graffiti in recent protests against police brutality and racial inequities, as calls are mounting to remove Confederate statues through the South. Alexandria, Virginia, and Birmingham, Alabama have done so in recent days.

Norfolk has already said it’s wanted to move the 80-foot-tall “Johnny Reb” to a nearby Elmwood Cemetery, voting in 2017 after the “Unite the Right” rally to do so once given approval by the state. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has since said he won’t prevent the removal of the monument.

After the 30-day period, Norfolk could likely decide to give the monument to an outside group instead of moving it to Elmwood.

WAVY will continue to follow the latest developments.