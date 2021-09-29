Residents protest HRT’s ‘difficult’ paratransit system for riders with disabilities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local transit passengers in Norfolk held a gathering Wednesday morning to protest HRT’s paratransit system’s that some say is difficult to navigate for riders who have disabilities.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, members of Virginia Organizing’s Norfolk Chapter along with several local transit riders and members of the Paratransit Advisory Committee held a briefing on the sidewalk outside HRT headquarters in Norfolk.

Riders expressed their frustration regarding how it’s become “increasingly difficult” to navigate HRT’s system.

During the gathering, riders talked about their own personal experiences using paratransit and talked about how HRT could improve the system.

In the past year, HRT’s bus system served around 2,000 clients and gave about 22,000 rides according to a release from Virginia Organizing’s Norfolk Chapter.

In the release, it stated that riders have found that the buses are frequently late and it’s become difficult to reserve rides.



Riders say they must give 24 hours notice to reserve and the routes often take them out of their way before they can get home or to work.

HRT Paratransit Protest (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)

