Protesters, calling on release of police “use of force” reports, to hold sit-in in Norfolk on Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Demonstrators in Norfolk plan to hold a sit-in at City Hall on Monday to call for action from council members.

Organizers tell WAVY.com they will camp out for as long as it takes to ask for increased accountability and transparency of Norfolk police.

About 50 people plan to gather on the grassy area starting 7 p.m.

The group says it is concerned the Norfolk department refuses to release its “use of force” reports, according to an article from the Virginian-Pilot. State law gives Norfolk police the ability to choose whether to make those records public.

Over the weekend, protest organizer Raymond Brothers explained he believes all abuse of power information should be available.

“We’re not asking for addresses or any personal information. We as a community are asking who are the police officers [or] which police officers, or multiple police officers, have a use of force problem. Use of force shouldn’t be used every single day by the police.”

Raymond says victims of police brutality will share their experience. The sit-in is different than the marches he’s planned in the past. The group will not block the roads or sidewalks, rather engage in dialogue.

Raymond Brothers said he wants council members to join them.

“Our main goal is to address the city councilmen, women and the vice mayor on why they haven’t even mentioned or made a statement about these reports.”

Raymond notes this event is not in connection to the Black Lives Matter 757 group.

In May, Chief Larry Boone marched and answered questions from protesters. Since then, Boone tells 10 On Your Side a part of the challenge for police departments moving forward will be trying to encourage the good officers and weed out the bad officers. Boone adds he asks his officers to rely on their training and do the right thing.

We reached out to police over the weekend. Boone plans to discuss today’s demonstration with 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks. Look for updates on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.