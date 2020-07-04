Protesters call for police reform, racial equality outside Norfolk Police Department

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Protests for racial equality and justice continue in Hampton Roads, more than a month after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd is the Minneapolis man who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while in police custody.

The group Freedom Fridays 757 held a peaceful protest and a candlelight vigil outside the Norfolk Police Department Friday evening.

Protesters tell 10 On Your Side the candlelight vigil honored all the lives lost to racism and police brutality.

The group took a more solemn approach to the Fourth of July weekend.

”While other people are driving by, celebrating, we’re out here remembering,” said Michael Watson.

Protesters called for an end to police brutality.

“I feel like this is something the Black community has been screaming about for years and years and years,” said Maria Cristina Slye.

The small crowd chanted and waved signs, also hoping to send the message – ‘All men are created equal.’ It is one of the country’s founding principles, but the protesters we spoke to said that has hardly been the case.

“I think it’s very important that we acknowledge this country’s very foundation did not truly represent the freedom and liberties, the privileges and immunities for all of our people,” said Julian De Guzman.

Protesters lit candles to remember those lost to injustice while organizers urged others to keep fighting against it.

“Do more. People need to stand up when they can, see these things happening? Yes, absolutely,” Watson said.

The group is pushing for police reform and said they will not stop until change is made.

“I hope that I’m encouraging others to speak up because we got to change it up,” said Slye.

